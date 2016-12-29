Rwanda Cuts Repo Rates To 6.25%

Rwanda's central bank, has cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time in two-and-a-half years to support flagging economic growth as inflation eased in the east African nation. The monetary policy committee reduced the key repo rate to 6.25 per cent from the initial 6.5 per cent. The Central Bank Chief, John Rwangombwa says

