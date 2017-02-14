Rwanda FA Shortlists Siasia For Coaching Job

The Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) has shortlisted former Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia and seven others for its vacant coaching job. The initial list of 52 applicants was pruned to eight and the Rio 2016 Olympics bronze winner made the cut. The former Nigerian international would battle with Georges Leekens, Paul Put, Peter Butler and … Continue reading Rwanda FA Shortlists Siasia For Coaching Job

Rwanda FA Shortlists Siasia For Coaching Job

