Sambisa Conquest: Military Officer Warns Troops Not To Relax

A retired military officer an anti-terrorist specialist, Colonel Tony Nyiam, has sounded a note of warning on the defeat of Sambisa forest. While praising the military for achieving defeat, he warns that there is need for the authorities to watch it, as the war against terrorists may not have been completely won. He was speaking … Continue reading Sambisa Conquest: Military Officer Warns Troops Not To Relax

