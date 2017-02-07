Senate President, Bukola Saraki has appointed Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed as his new Chief of Staff. In a statement by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu, Senator Saraki says the appointment takes immediate effect. 61-year-old Baba Ahmed was educated at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; London School of Economics and University of Sussex, … Continue reading Saraki Appoints Baba Ahmed As Chief Of Staff

