Saraki, Others Mourn Senator Isiaka Adeleke

Posted April 23, 2017 6:31 pm by Comments

The President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has mourned the death of two-term serving Senator, Isiaka Adeleke, an incident he described as a sad personal loss. In a statement from his spokesman, Yusuph Olaniyonu, the Senate President described Adeleke, the first elected Governor of Osun State, as an important figure in the Eighth Senate. … Continue reading Saraki, Others Mourn Senator Isiaka Adeleke

The post Saraki, Others Mourn Senator Isiaka Adeleke appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. BREAKING: Senator Isiaka Adeleke is dead The first executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Isiaka Adeleke is dead. Adeleke died this morning at Biket Hospital, Osogbo,...
  2. Davido’s uncle and serving senator, Isiaka Adeleke dies at 62 Former Osun governor and current APC senator, Isiaka Adeleke, has died. Until his death, Isiaka Adeleke was the first executive...
  3. Former Osun Governor, Senator Isiaka Adeleke Is Dead! The former Governor of Osun State who is also a serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Isiaka...
  4. Breaking: Isiaka Adeleke is dead By Gbenga Olarinoye Osogbo The first executive governor of Osun state, Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke has died. Senator Adeleke representing...
  5. Biography Of Late Senator Isiaka Adeleke Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke was born on January 15, 1955 to the family of Ayoola Adeleke and Esther Adeleke. His...
  6. Ajimobi mourns Isiaka Adeleke Olufemi Atoyebi, Ibadan Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi on Sunday described the death of the first civilian governor of Osun...
  7. UPDATED: We’ll miss Adeleke, say Saraki, Ekweremadu Leke Baiyewu, Abuja The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki; Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu,...
  8. Osun Residents Storm The Residence Of Senator Adeleke Who Died This Morning (Pics) Residents have thronged the residence of senator Isiaka Adeleke who died this morning in Oshogbo, Osun state to mourn the...
  9. Isiaka Adeleke fought for protection of whistle blowers – Buhari President Muhammadu Buhari has eulogised a former governor of Osun State, Senator Isiaka Adeleke who died Sunday. He said the...
  10. Buhari, Saraki, PDP, others mourn victims President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President Bukola Saraki, the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Yussuff Lasun, Ogun State Governor, Senator...

< YOHAIG home