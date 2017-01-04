Security Agents Raid Patience Jonathan’s Brother’s House

Security operatives on Wednesday raided the Abuja residence of a man identified as a brother to the former First Lady, Patience Jonathan. The house is located in Maitama, in the nation’s capital city. Although the spokesperson for the Police has not confirmed the incident, there were reports that police officers in uniform carried out the raid. According … Continue reading Security Agents Raid Patience Jonathan’s Brother’s House

