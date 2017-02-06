Senate Working On Bill To Legalise Constituency Projects

Posted February 6, 2017 7:31 pm by Comments

The Senate is working on a bill which would ensure that 2.5% of funds generated in the federation is set aside for constituency projects. The bill, called the Constituencies Development Catalyst Fund Bill, if passed into law, would give legal backing for the deduction of funds intended for constituency projects. Speaking at a public hearing … Continue reading Senate Working On Bill To Legalise Constituency Projects

The post Senate Working On Bill To Legalise Constituency Projects appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Caution on constituency projects Bill A bill that will put constituency projects as part of the annual budgets of the Federal Government has passed the...
  2. Bill To Amend Public Procurement Act Passes 3rd Reading In Senate A bill seeking to amend the Public Procurement Act 2007 has passed third reading on the floor of the Senate....
  3. Federal lawmakers target N1.4tr for constituency projects The Senate is seeking the reservation of at least 20 per cent of the country’s annual budgets for constituency projects....
  4. Senate Clears Political Debates Commission Bill For Second Reading The Senate in Nigeria has passed for second reading, a bill to establish a Nigerian Political Debates Commission. The bill...
  5. Legislators Speak Against Cancellation Of Constituency Projects A group of serving and former members of the House of Representatives have spoken against calls by some people for...
  6. Senate seeks to legalise ownership of Nigerian Ports Senate yesterday fast-tracked the passage of a Bill for an Act to provide for the ownership, management and development of...
  7. Gender Equality Bill Passes Second Reading At Senate A modified version of the Gender Equality Bill has passed through the crucial second reading on the floor of the...
  8. Senate Proposes N1.4tr For Constituency Projects A bill seeking to set aside 20 percent of the country’s annual budget for constituency projects scaled through second reading...
  9. Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry Bill Passes Second Reading In The Senate The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) has passed second reading in the Senate. Part of the document which scaled second reading...
  10. Bill To Amend National Lottery Passes Second Reading In Senate A bill seeking to enhance revenue generation and ensure the effectiveness of the National Lottery Commission has? passed through second...

< YOHAIG home