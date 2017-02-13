Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, says at least 100,000 persons have been killed in the seven years of the Boko Haram insurgency in Northeast Nigeria. The governor added that over two million people were displaced by the violence, noting that most of those affected were women and children. He stated this on Monday at the … Continue reading Shettima: Boko Haram Killed Over 100,000 People In Seven Years

