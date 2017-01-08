Sign Peace Corps Bill Into Law, Oyo Lawmaker Begs Buhari

Posted January 8, 2017 6:31 pm by Comments

A member of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Honourable Akeem Ige, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to quickly sign into law, a bill for the establishment of the Peace Corps scheme recently passed by the National Assembly. Ige, who is representing Ibadan South East Constituency ll on the platform of Accord Party, made … Continue reading Sign Peace Corps Bill Into Law, Oyo Lawmaker Begs Buhari

The post Sign Peace Corps Bill Into Law, Oyo Lawmaker Begs Buhari appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. National Assembly To Pass Nigeria Peace Corps Bill The National Assembly has given the assurance that the bill for the establishment of Nigeria Peace Corps will be passed after...
  2. Youth council appeals to Buhari to sign Peace Corps Bill The Senate recently passed the Bill last week. The post Youth council appeals to Buhari to sign Peace Corps Bill...
  3. Peace Corps Laud Passage Of Bill To Make It Paramilitary Agency The Deputy Commander of Administration, Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN), Benue State Command, Patriot Linda Onuh, has applauded the National...
  4. Nigerian Peace Corps bill scales second reading The House of Representatives has described the Nigerian Peace Corps (NPC) as an effective tool towards curbing insurgency, kidnapping and...
  5. Senate divided over Bill seeking to establish National Peace Corps ABUJA—AHEAD of the establishment of the proposed Nigeria Peace Corps, the Senate has given President Muhammadu Buhari the power to...
  6. Lawmaker Asks Governor Amosun To Sign Anti-Land Grabbing Bill An Ogun lawmaker, Mr Yinka Folarin, on Wednesday called on Governor Ibikunle Amosun to sign the state anti-land grabbing bill...
  7. Colombian Govt. To Sign New Peace Deal With FARC In efforts to try and maintain a peaceful relationship with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, known by their Spanish...
  8. BREAKING NEWS: Senate passes Nigerian Peace Corps Bill The Senate on Thursday passed the Nigerian Peace Corps Bill into law, thereby giving approval for the establishment of the...
  9. Lawmaker begs Nigerians to be patient with Buhari By Ebun Sessou CHAIRMAN, House Committee on Health Services of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Segun Olulade, of the...
  10. Parties, candidates sign peace accord in Bayelsa The police have mandated candidates of various political parties in Bayelsa State to sign a similar peace accord assented to...

< YOHAIG home