Singer George Michael Dies
British singer, George Michael, has died aged 53, his publicist said. The statement by the star’s publicist reads: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. “The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and … Continue reading Singer George Michael Dies
The post Singer George Michael Dies appeared first on Channels Television.
What do you think?