Somalia Election: Mohamed Abdullahi Emerges As President

Mohamed Abdullahi, a Somali-U.S national, has been elected as the country’s new president in a vote held in an aircraft hangar. Ex-Prime Minister, Mohamed, beat President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in what analysts described as a surprise result. The vote was held at the heavily guarded airport complex in the capital, Mogadishu, due to security concerns. … Continue reading Somalia Election: Mohamed Abdullahi Emerges As President

