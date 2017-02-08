Mohamed Abdullahi, a Somali-U.S national, has been elected as the country’s new president in a vote held in an aircraft hangar. Ex-Prime Minister, Mohamed, beat President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in what analysts described as a surprise result. The vote was held at the heavily guarded airport complex in the capital, Mogadishu, due to security concerns. … Continue reading Somalia Election: Mohamed Abdullahi Emerges As President

The post Somalia Election: Mohamed Abdullahi Emerges As President appeared first on Channels Television.