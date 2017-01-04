South-South Consultative Forum Pushes For More ‘Women Rights’

Posted January 4, 2017 12:31 am by Comments

Members of the South-South Consultative Forum, comprising Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Delta State, are pushing for more protection for women against alleged assault and battery.  The forum also reviewed emerging issues on women, peace and security, as incorporated in the National Action Plan, which is in line with the discourse at the South … Continue reading South-South Consultative Forum Pushes For More ‘Women Rights’

The post South-South Consultative Forum Pushes For More 'Women Rights' appeared first on Channels Television.

