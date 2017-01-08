Southern Kaduna Attacks: Military On Cross Border Patrol

Posted January 8, 2017 6:31 pm by Comments

The Nigerian military are embarking on a cross-border patrol of Plateau and Kaduna states to prevent any spillover of recent attacks in Southern Kaduna region. A joint security operative with the special task force, Operation Safe Haven is doing this in collaboration with 1 Division command of the Nigerian Army to also build confidence among … Continue reading Southern Kaduna Attacks: Military On Cross Border Patrol

The post Southern Kaduna Attacks: Military On Cross Border Patrol appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Herdsmen Attacks: Nigerian Airforce Begin Aerial Surveillance Of Southern Kaduna The Nigerian Airforce has commenced aerial surveillance of forests and communities located in the southern part of Kaduna state, to...
  2. Southern Kaduna Attack: Residents Still In Fear Of Fresh Attacks Tension has continued to mount in southern Kaduna communities of Rimi, Kitakum, Ungwan Magaji and Kigam communities all in Kauru...
  3. Herdsmen Attacks: Normalcy Returns To Southern Kaduna Relative peace is gradually returning to southern Kaduna after weeks of serial attacks on communities by Gunmen suspected to be...
  4. Southern Kaduna Attacks: El-Rufai Orders Arrest Of Suspected Masterminds Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has ordered the arrest and prosecution of the suspected masterminds of the November 14 attack...
  5. Air Force Launches Aerial Patrol Of Sambisa, Southern Kaduna The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has intensified aerial patrol over the Sambisa forest in a renewed effort to deny Boko...
  6. 808 People Killed in Southern Kaduna Attacks, Catholic Church Claims No fewer than 808 people have been killed in the ongoing attacks on communities by suspected armed herdsmen in Southern...
  7. Southern Kaduna Killings Are Reprisal Attacks By ‘Unforgiven Fulani’ – Bala-Bantex The Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Barnabas Bala-Bantex, has said that the killings in southern part of the state are reprisal...
  8. Soldiers Recover Arms From Herdsmen In Southern Kaduna Soldiers from the 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, have recovered arms and ammunition from suspected Fulani herdsmen and villagers...
  9. Church Says Over 27,000 Persons Displaced In Southern Kaduna A church in Kaduna State says more than 27,000 people have been displaced from their homes since the renewed attacks...
  10. Southern Kaduna: Fulani Leaders, Traditional Rulers Sign Peace Deal Fulani leaders and traditional leaders in Kaduna state have agreed to a peace pact aimed at ensuring an end to...

< YOHAIG home