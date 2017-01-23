Southern Kaduna Security: FG To Provide Two Military Battalions

The Senior Special Adviser, (Media and Publicity) to the President, Garba Shehu says solution is on the way as the President has ordered the establishment of two military units to provide security in southern Kaduna. This is coming as most residents in the region, are now afraid to return to their homes, following the killings … Continue reading Southern Kaduna Security: FG To Provide Two Military Battalions

