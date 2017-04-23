Sports Ministry Releases Guidelines For NSF Elections

The Ministry of Sports has fixed May 30 as possible date for elections into the various boards of the National Sports Federations (NSF). According to the amended guidelines released by the Ministry and the Nigeria Olympic Committee, the congress for the election of Zonal Representatives, Vice Presidents and National Federations Presidents will also hold same … Continue reading Sports Ministry Releases Guidelines For NSF Elections

The post Sports Ministry Releases Guidelines For NSF Elections appeared first on Channels Television.

