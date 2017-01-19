SSANU Condemns Alleged Assault Of FUTA Members By Police

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has condemned the alleged attack of its members at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA). The Western Zonal Chairman of SSANU, Alfred Jimoh, made the position of the organisation known during an interview with journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. As the warning strike embarked … Continue reading SSANU Condemns Alleged Assault Of FUTA Members By Police

