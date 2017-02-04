Staff Casualised Workers Or Face Industrial Action, NUEE Warns KEDCO

Posted February 4, 2017 7:31 pm by Comments

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has issued a 7-day ultimatum to the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) to confirm the over 2,000 staff under its employment or face industrial disharmony. Addressing reporters in Kaduna State, the Northwest Zonal Assistant Secretary of the union, Mr Moses Amedu, decried what he called the ‘unfavourable policy … Continue reading Staff Casualised Workers Or Face Industrial Action, NUEE Warns KEDCO

Staff Casualised Workers Or Face Industrial Action, NUEE Warns KEDCO

