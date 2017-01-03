Stoke has ended a five-game winless run in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Watford on Tuesday night. Ryan Shawcross opened the scoring for the Potters with a smart left-footed half-volley from Charlie Adam’s corner seconds before half-time. Peter Crouch prodded in a second after Watford defender Sebastian Prodl opted to leave a … Continue reading Stoke End Winless Run, As Arsenal Make Stunning Comeback

The post Stoke End Winless Run, As Arsenal Make Stunning Comeback appeared first on Channels Television.