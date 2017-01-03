Stoke End Winless Run, As Arsenal Make Stunning Comeback

Posted January 3, 2017 11:31 pm by Comments

Stoke has ended a five-game winless run in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Watford on Tuesday night. Ryan Shawcross opened the scoring for the Potters with a smart left-footed half-volley from Charlie Adam’s corner seconds before half-time. Peter Crouch prodded in a second after Watford defender Sebastian Prodl opted to leave a … Continue reading Stoke End Winless Run, As Arsenal Make Stunning Comeback

The post Stoke End Winless Run, As Arsenal Make Stunning Comeback appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Wenger Praises Arsenal’s Solidarity In Stoke Draw Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, praised the character of his side as they drew 0-0 in a battle with Stoke City...
  2. EPL: Giroud late show seals stunning Arsenal escape Olivier Giroud scored a stoppage-time equaliser as Arsenal fought back from 3-0 down to snatch a dramatic 3-3 draw at...
  3. Chelsea take pole position, Arsenal end winless run Arsenal’s Spanish midfielder Santi Cazorla (R) scores the opening goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League football...
  4. Boxing: Pacquiao Eyes Comeback Former boxing champion and newly elected senator in the Philippines, Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao, has expressed his desire to come out...
  5. Mourinho lines up stunning £50m bid for Arsenal’s Ramsey JOSE MOURINHO will make a shock bid for Aaron Ramsey — if he fails to lure Borussia Dortmund star Henrikh...
  6. Arsenal Beat Everton To Revive Title Ambition Arsenal defeated Everton 2-0 in Saturday’s early kick off in the English Premier League. Welbeck opened scoring in the 7th...
  7. FA Cup: Watford Beat Arsenal To Book Semi-Final Ticket Watford have defeated FA Cup defending champions Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday as they battle for a place...
  8. Incredible Comeback: Liverpool Score Four To Sink Dortmund In Europa Liverpool have qualified for the Europa League semi-finals with a dramatic fight back to defeat Borussia Dortmund 4-3 at Anfield....
  9. Arsenal Performance Disappoints Wenger Arsenal’s manager, Arsène Wenger, expressed disappointment on Sunday after his side could not hold on to  their lead against Crystal...
  10. Premier League: Arsenal, Leicester, Man City Win Big Arsenal forward, Alexis Sanchez, scored twice and missed a penalty as the gunners won comfortably at 10-man Hull City. Going...

< YOHAIG home