Street Trading: Edo Govt. Serves Traders Notice

The Edo state government has advised traders who trade on the walkway to relocate into the market as government would shortly commence the enforcement of the law against street trading. The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, who served the notice in an interview with Channels Television said that the activities of the traders contribute … Continue reading Street Trading: Edo Govt. Serves Traders Notice

The post Street Trading: Edo Govt. Serves Traders Notice appeared first on Channels Television.

