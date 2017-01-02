Suicide Bombers Attack Peacekeepers’ Somali HQ, Three Dead

Suicide bombers attacked the main peacekeeping base in Somalia’s capital on Monday, killing at least three Somali security officers, police said. Islamist al Shabaab militants, who want to topple the Western-backed government, said they carried out the assault near Mogadishu’s main airport, an area used by several embassies, aid groups and telecoms companies. One bomber … Continue reading Suicide Bombers Attack Peacekeepers’ Somali HQ, Three Dead

