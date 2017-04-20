Supreme Court Rejects Call To Disqualify Pakistan PM
Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday, ruled that there was insufficient evidence to order the removal of Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif, from office over corruption allegations leveled by the opposition. A verdict to dismiss Sharif would have left his party in power but would have brought turmoil at a time when Pakistan is experiencing modest growth and improved … Continue reading Supreme Court Rejects Call To Disqualify Pakistan PM
