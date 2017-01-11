Suspected Cultist Remanded In Prison For Alleged Murder

A suspected member of the Aye confraternity, Mutiu Rasaq, has been remanded in prison custody by an Osogbo magistrate court for alleged murder. Rasaq, who was said to be the leader of the Aye fraternity was accused of killing three people: Adeshina Akinwale, Adekunle Badmus and Kehinde Adeshina. The fourth victim of the Rasaq’s terror … Continue reading Suspected Cultist Remanded In Prison For Alleged Murder

