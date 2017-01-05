The Popular Swali Market in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa State, has been thrown into fear and confusion following the killing of two people by gunmen suspected to be cultists. The incident occurred around 4:00 p.m. local time along the Slaughter Road axis of the market which leads to the Ikoli bridge. It left both … Continue reading Suspected Cultists Kill Two In Bayelsa’s Swali Market

