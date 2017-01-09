Syria Ready To Discuss ‘Everything’ At Talks

A Syrian truce brokered by Russia and Turkey was under growing strain on Monday as rebels vowed to respond to government violations and President Bashar al-Assad said the army would retake an important rebel-held area near Damascus. Assad, in comments to French media, also said his government was ready to negotiate on “everything” at peace … Continue reading Syria Ready To Discuss ‘Everything’ At Talks

