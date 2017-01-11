Tennis: Nigerian Players In Opening Day Wins At AJC Qualifiers

Team Nigeria began its title defense quest at the 2017 International Tennis Federation/CAT African Junior Championship West and Central Africa qualifiers on an impressive note, with most of its players securing victories in their opening games on Wednesday. At the tournament taking place in Lome, Togo, Wilson Igbinovia recorded the first victory for Nigeria by … Continue reading Tennis: Nigerian Players In Opening Day Wins At AJC Qualifiers

The post Tennis: Nigerian Players In Opening Day Wins At AJC Qualifiers appeared first on Channels Television.

