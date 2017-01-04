Tottenham End Mighty Chelsea Unbeaten Streak

It was a sad night for Premier League leaders, Chelsea, who were humbled by Tottenham Hotspurs on Wednesday at the White Hart Lane. Antonio Conte’s men appeared to be fully up to the task, as Eden Hazard got the ball on the left and picked out N’Golo Kante inside with a very neat pass. Unfortunately, … Continue reading Tottenham End Mighty Chelsea Unbeaten Streak

The post Tottenham End Mighty Chelsea Unbeaten Streak appeared first on Channels Television.

  1. Chelsea Move Is A Dream Come True – N’Golo Latest Chelsea signing, N’Golo Kante, has described his move to the Stamford Bridge as a “dream come true”. The former...
  2. Tottenham Hotspur end Man City’s unbeaten run A vibrant Tottenham Hotspur won Sunday’s meeting of the Premier League’s only two unbeaten sides when they beat leaders Manchester...
  3. Leicester City Are Premier League Champions As Tottenham Slip Leicester City are Premier League champions for the first time after Tottenham could only manage a 2-2 draw with Chelsea...
  4. Liverpool Retain League Unbeaten Home Record Liverpool have maintained their unbeaten home record with a convincing 4-1 victory over Stoke City. They also closed the gap...
  5. N’Golo Kante better than Claude Makelele, says Chelsea’s Nemanja Matic Nemanja Matic believes new Chelsea signing N’Golo Kante is better than club legend Claude Makelele. The Serbian has been playing...
  6. EPL: Victor Moses’ goal leads Chelsea over Tottenham Chelsea stormed back from behind to end Tottenham Hotspur’s unbeaten Premier League record with a 2-1 victory on Saturday that...
  7. Vertonghen Signs New Tottenham Deal Tottenham defender, Jan Vertonghen, has signed a new deal that would keep him at white hart lane until 2019. The...
  8. Chelsea vs Tottenham: Blues go top after seeing off London rivals Chelsea came from behind to defeat Tottenham 2-1 on Saturday, ending their London rivals’ unbeaten start to this campaign. Christian...
  9. London Derby : Moses strike helps Chelsea down Tottenham Chelsea stormed back from behind to end Tottenham Hotspur’s unbeaten Premier League record with a 2-1 victory on Saturday that...
  10. Premier League: Arsenal Finish Second As Tottenham Crash A hat trick by Olivier Giroud ensured that Arsenal finished second and above London rivals Tottenham Hotspurs in the Premier League. The...

