Tottenham Will Only Sign A ‘Special Player’- Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspurs say they will only dip into the January transfer market if only a “special player” comes their way. The club’s manager, Mauricio Pochettino, believes they are not expecting much movement at White Hart Lane before the deadline passes. The English side have maintained that they will make do with their players, having done … Continue reading Tottenham Will Only Sign A ‘Special Player’- Pochettino

The post Tottenham Will Only Sign A ‘Special Player’- Pochettino appeared first on Channels Television.

