TP Mazembe Appoint Frenchman Roger As New Coach

Posted February 14, 2017 10:31 pm by Comments

CAF Confederations Cup Champions, TP Mazembe, on Tuesday appointed Thierry Froger as their new head coach. Following an agreement with the club’s president, Moise Katumbi, the new coach would be in charge of the team until the end of December. He is expected to take over from compatriot, Hubert Velud, who dumped the Congolese club … Continue reading TP Mazembe Appoint Frenchman Roger As New Coach

