Traders Want End To Extortion By Market Unions In Edo

Posted January 4, 2017

Traders at the New Benin Market, Edo State have called for an end to extortion by the various market unions responsible for allocating shops to traders in markets. The traders, who commended the ban on illegal levies and taxes, told Channels Television that the action of the state government only solved half of the problem, … Continue reading Traders Want End To Extortion By Market Unions In Edo

