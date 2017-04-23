A traffic warden, Helen Moyegbon, posted to the streets of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital, has earned an automatic promotion to the rank of an inspector by the Bayelsa State Police Command. The promotion is coming on the heels of several awards and certificates of recognition she has received from the public, corporate organisations and … Continue reading Traffic Warden Promoted To Inspector Rank In Bayelsa

The post Traffic Warden Promoted To Inspector Rank In Bayelsa appeared first on Channels Television.