Traffic Warden Promoted To Inspector Rank In Bayelsa

Posted April 23, 2017 11:31 am by Comments

A traffic warden, Helen Moyegbon, posted to the streets of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital, has earned an automatic promotion to the rank of an inspector by the Bayelsa State Police Command. The promotion is coming on the heels of several awards and certificates of recognition she has received from the public, corporate organisations and … Continue reading Traffic Warden Promoted To Inspector Rank In Bayelsa

The post Traffic Warden Promoted To Inspector Rank In Bayelsa appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. ?72 police officers promoted The Police Service Commission has approved the promotion of 72 senior police officers. The Commission in a statement issued by...
  2. 2016: We Arrested 7,645 Traffic Offenders In Bayelsa – FRSC The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Bayelsa, says it arrested no fewer than 7,645 traffic offenders in the state...
  3. DPO beats female traffic warden to coma in Ogun ABEOKUTA—A Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ikenne Division of Ogun State, Mr. Patrick Onwu, yesterday, went wild and beat...
  4. Watch The Best Traffic Warden In Awka, Anambra State (Photos, Video) The Anambra Traffic Management Agency (ATMA) road warden by name Ifedioramma D.C was spotted dancing with passion and happiness as...
  5. Ondo Police Command Decorates 86 Newly Promoted Officers The Ondo State Police Command has decorated 86 officers newly promoted from the rank of Assistant Superitendent to Deputy Superintendent...
  6. Promoted Police Officers Urge To Be More Efficient Newly promoted officers in the Nigeria Police Force have been asked to be more dedicated and double their efforts in...
  7. 2,058 senior police officers promoted Solomon Arase, Inspector General of Police The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 2,058 senior police officers...
  8. Educationists Underate UBE In Bayelsa State Educationists in Bayelsa State say the Universal Basic Education (UBE) has not done as much as was expected in the...
  9. El-Rufai Inaugurates New Traffic Agency In Kaduna Kaduna State’s Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has inaugurated a new traffic agency known as Kaduna State Traffic and Environmental Law Enforcement...
  10. Photos: Traffic warden on duty hit by speeding bus in Jos, driver flees A traffic warden, earlier today, was hit by an Ifesinachi bus while on duty at Anguldi-Vom junction, Jos. The driver...

< YOHAIG home