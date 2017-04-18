Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists Out Of Jarawa, Rescue 1,623 Persons

Posted April 18, 2017 8:31 am by Comments

Troops of 3 Battalion, 22 Brigade Nigerian Army on Operation Lafiya Dole, assisted by 10 Civilian JTF embarked on an offensive operation, at an suspected location of Boko Haram terrorists at Jarawa village in Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno State. The troops while advancing came under heavy fire at Jarawa village, but neutralized 21 … Continue reading Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists Out Of Jarawa, Rescue 1,623 Persons

The post Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists Out Of Jarawa, Rescue 1,623 Persons appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Troops Kill 27 Suspected Boko Haram Terrorists, Rescue Over 170 Persons The Nigerian Armed Forces have continued clearance operations of the remnants of suspected Boko Haram terrorists in the nation’s northeast,...
  2. Breaking: Troops rescue 1,623 persons held captives by Boko Haram By Joseph Erunke ABUJA-TROOPS of 3 Battalion, 22 Brigade Nigerian Army on Operation LAFIYA DOLE, assisted by ten civilian JTF,...
  3. Boko Haram: Troops rescue 210 persons; kill 5 terrorists As the military continue its onslaught to rid Boko Haram terrorists from Nigerian territories, Special Forces have rescued another 210...
  4. Insurgency: Troops clear more Boko Haram enclaves; rescue 195 persons, 300 Cows Troops of 7 Division Garrison comprising 112 Battalion and Armed Forces Special Forces Battalion yesterday carried out a joint clearance...
  5. Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists Out Of Gombole In Borno Troops of 103 Battalion, 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Operation Lafiya Dole along with some Civilian JTF on Friday, conducted clearance...
  6. Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists From Northern Borno The military has in recent times stepped up its campaign against the Boko Haram terrorists, in the North East. The...
  7. Troops rescue 247 Boko Haram captives, capture 77 terrorists The Nigerian Army said on Wednesday said troops prosecuting the war against Boko Haram in the North East have rescued...
  8. Troops Rescue 85 Boko Haram Captives In Chukungudu Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have rescued 85 persons comprising of mostly women and children held hostage by the Boko...
  9. Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists Out Of Biggoro And Warpaya Troops have killed two Boko Haram members and rescued two children as they clear terrorists in some villages of Bama...
  10. Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists’ Hideouts At Matari And Kaidiri A joint patrol team of Sector 1 of 27 Task Force Brigade and Army Headquarters Strike Group has cleared Boko...

< YOHAIG home