Troops of 3 Battalion, 22 Brigade Nigerian Army on Operation Lafiya Dole, assisted by 10 Civilian JTF embarked on an offensive operation, at an suspected location of Boko Haram terrorists at Jarawa village in Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno State. The troops while advancing came under heavy fire at Jarawa village, but neutralized 21 … Continue reading Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists Out Of Jarawa, Rescue 1,623 Persons

The post Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists Out Of Jarawa, Rescue 1,623 Persons appeared first on Channels Television.