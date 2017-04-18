Nigerian Army troops have rescued 1,623 residents in an operation to clear out Boko Haram terrorists from Jarawa community in Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno State. A statement from the Army spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman, said troops of Three Battalion, 22 Brigade on Operation Lafiya Dole, had launched an offensive on a … Continue reading Troops Rescue 1,623 Boko Haram Captives In Jarawa

