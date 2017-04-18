Troops Rescue 1,623 Boko Haram Captives In Jarawa

Nigerian Army troops have rescued 1,623 residents in an operation to clear out Boko Haram terrorists from Jarawa community in Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno State. A statement from the Army spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman, said troops of Three Battalion, 22 Brigade on Operation Lafiya Dole, had launched an offensive on a … Continue reading Troops Rescue 1,623 Boko Haram Captives In Jarawa

The post Troops Rescue 1,623 Boko Haram Captives In Jarawa appeared first on Channels Television.

