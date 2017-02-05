Trump Bid To Reverse Travel Ban Fails

The U.S Federal Appeals Court has rejected the Trump administration’s request to immediately reinstate a travel ban blocked by a Federal Judge on Friday. The ban targeted people from seven mainly Muslim countries; something the state lawyers had argued as unconstitutional and discriminatory. The Federal Judge in Seattle had ruled against government lawyers’ claims that … Continue reading Trump Bid To Reverse Travel Ban Fails

The post Trump Bid To Reverse Travel Ban Fails appeared first on Channels Television.

