Tunde Bakare Drums Up Support For Buhari’s Administration

Posted January 8, 2017 3:31 pm by Comments

The Senior Pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare, has said that he disagrees with those who see the President Muhamadu Buhari’s administration as clueless. He also said the President is on course with his anti-corruption fight although he also admitted that there is need for things to be done faster. He made the … Continue reading Tunde Bakare Drums Up Support For Buhari’s Administration

The post Tunde Bakare Drums Up Support For Buhari’s Administration appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Integrity Not Enough To Run Nigeria – Tunde Bakare The former running mate of President Muhammadu Buhari in the general election won by former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mr Tunde...
  2. Ajimobi Drums Up Support For APC-Led Administration The Oyo state Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has drummed up support for the APC-led administration in the country calling on all...
  3. Prioritise Chibok Girls’ Rescue, Tunde Bakare Tells FG The Convener of Save Nigeria Group, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has advised the Federal Government to prioritise the rescue of the...
  4. convener of the Save Nigeria Group, Pastor Tunde Bakare, shares his thoughts on the country’s 56th Independence anniversary, President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and other issues Nigeria is marking its 56th Independence anniversary today. Is there anything worth celebrating? If you ask a sick man who...
  5. Rio Olympics: Dalung Drums More Support For Team Nigeria The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr Solomon Dalung, has called on Nigerians to keep supporting their team at the...
  6. Buhari working himself to the bones for Nigeria – Tunde Bakare The founder of The Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari indeed inherited ‘rot’ from...
  7. “God Told Me Not To Join Buhari’s Government Until After 2 Years” – Tunde Bakare Tunde Bakare, pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly, says God instructed him not to serve in the administration of President...
  8. Be Patient, No Gain Without Pain, Bakare Tells Nigerians The General Overseer of the Later Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, on Friday told Nigerians to be patient with the...
  9. El-Rufai Has Potentials Of Transforming Kaduna – Tunde Bakare The Pastor and founder of Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has described the new Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam...
  10. A Joyful Reunion! Tunde Bakare Visits Muhammadu Buhari in Kaduna – PHOTOS Pastor Tunde Bakare of Latter Rain Assembly visited president-elect, Muhammadu Buhari in Kaduna today. Reports state that Bakare paid Buhari...

< YOHAIG home