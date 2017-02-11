U.S. Expresses Objection To Palestinian As U.N. Envoy To Libya

Posted February 11, 2017

The United States has objected to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ choice of former Palestinian prime minister Salam Fayyad as the body’s new representative to Libya. It was unclear whether the objection, expressed in a statement late on Friday by Nikki Haley, the United States ambassador to the United Nations, Haley, had ended Fayyad’s candidacy. … Continue reading U.S. Expresses Objection To Palestinian As U.N. Envoy To Libya

The post U.S. Expresses Objection To Palestinian As U.N. Envoy To Libya appeared first on Channels Television.

