U.S. Expresses Objection To Palestinian As U.N. Envoy To Libya
The United States has objected to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ choice of former Palestinian prime minister Salam Fayyad as the body’s new representative to Libya. It was unclear whether the objection, expressed in a statement late on Friday by Nikki Haley, the United States ambassador to the United Nations, Haley, had ended Fayyad’s candidacy. … Continue reading U.S. Expresses Objection To Palestinian As U.N. Envoy To Libya
The post U.S. Expresses Objection To Palestinian As U.N. Envoy To Libya appeared first on Channels Television.
What do you think?