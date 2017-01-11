UNFPA Promises More Humanitarian Support In Borno

Posted January 11, 2017 11:31 pm by Comments

Governor Kashim Shettima on Wednesday commended the United Nations Fund for Population for sustaining its humanitarian support towards rehabilitating Internally Displaced Persons in the Northeast. Shettima made the commendation when the Executive Director of the UNFPA, Prof. Babatunde Oshotimehin, visited him in Maiduguri. The Governor said: “We want to thank you for your support on … Continue reading UNFPA Promises More Humanitarian Support In Borno

The post UNFPA Promises More Humanitarian Support In Borno appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Shettima commends UNFPA on humanitarian services Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno on Tuesday commended the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for its humanitarian services in the...
  2. UN To Relocate Humanitarian Centre To Borno The United Nations is stepping up its efforts to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the north east of Nigeria. The...
  3. Sweden Gives $56mln Facilities To Humanitarian Workers In Borno State The Swedish Government has donated facilities worth $ 56 million to humanitarian workers in northern Nigeria’s Borno State. A cargo...
  4. IDPs In Yobe Get Humanitarian Support The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons has flag off humanitarian support Programme to the Internally Displaced...
  5. UNFPA Raises Concerns On Early Marriage The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has identified early marriage and adolescent pregnancy as some of the socio-economic factors, responsible...
  6. UNFPA Challenges Nigeria On Youth Development The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has urged the Federal Government to invest more in young people for national development....
  7. Northeast Humanitarian Crisis: US To Get UK, France’s Support For Nigeria The United States of America says it will get the United Kingdom, France and other countries to augment its support...
  8. Former Akwa Ibom Governor Promises Architects’s Institute Support A former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Victor Attah, has assured the Akwa Ibom State Chapter of Nigerian Institute of...
  9. Shettima, APC Governors Solicit Support For Buhari Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, has called on all Nigerians to be patient with the APC-led government to deliver the...
  10. Obiano Promises Continuous Support For Health Institutions Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, says his administration will continue to support health institutions across the state to be the...

< YOHAIG home