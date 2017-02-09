Unknown Gunmen Abduct Isheri North Estate Secretary

Posted February 9, 2017 7:31 am by Comments

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped the Secretary of Isheri North Estate, GRA, Lagos State, Mr Dayo Adekoya. He was abducted early on Thursday morning at about 1AM by eleven gunmen who stormed the estate. They reportedly opened fire, shooting into the air for four hours before taking their victim away. Eyewitness reports say three estate security … Continue reading Unknown Gunmen Abduct Isheri North Estate Secretary

Unknown Gunmen Abduct Isheri North Estate Secretary

  1. Suspected Kidnappers Abduct Students, Teacher In Isheri School About five students and a teacher of the Tulip International School, located in the Isheri area of Ogun State, are...
  2. Gunmen abduct nine landlords in Lagos Gunmen abduct nine landlords are Isheri, Ogun Estate. Victims were having routine exercise beside Lekki Gardens Estate. Details later The...
  3. Breaking News: Unknown gunmen abduct Senator Iyabo Anisulowo A former Minister of state for Education, Senator Iyabo Anisulowo was on Wednesday kidnapped by armed men alongside her security...
  4. Gunmen Abduct Islamic Cleric in Kaduna Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a prominent Islamic Preacher, Sheikh Abdulaziz Yusfuf in Saminaka, Lere Local Government Area...
  5. Four Kidnapped In Isheri G.R.A Four men have been reportedly kidnapped in Isheri North, a border town between Lagos and Ogun states. The men are...
  6. Unknown gunmen abduct Uniport lecturer Unknown hoodlums, Monday kidnapped Prof John Okoli, a senior lecturer at the University of Port Harcourt, Uniport, Choba, Though the...
  7. Unknown Gunmen Abduct Syrian Engineer in Nasarawa The Nasarawa State Police Command, has confirmed the abduction of Syrian engineer, Mah Nagor, by unknown gunmen. The command’s spokesman,...
  8. Unknown Gunmen Abduct Senator Joshua Dariye’s Father Unknown gunmen on Saturday night kidnapped Dariye Defwang, the father of Senator Joshua Dariye, at Mushere, his village in Bokkos...
  9. Gunmen Abduct Former Minister, Husband In Kaduna A former Minister of Environment, Laurentia Malam and her husband have been kidnapped by unidentified gunmen along the Bwari axis...
  10. Gunmen Abduct Ekiti State Administrative Secretary Of INEC 0 Comments Breaking News Gunmen Abduct Ekiti State Administrative Secretary Of INEC 3 Hours Ago All Content...

