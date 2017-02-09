Unknown gunmen have kidnapped the Secretary of Isheri North Estate, GRA, Lagos State, Mr Dayo Adekoya. He was abducted early on Thursday morning at about 1AM by eleven gunmen who stormed the estate. They reportedly opened fire, shooting into the air for four hours before taking their victim away. Eyewitness reports say three estate security … Continue reading Unknown Gunmen Abduct Isheri North Estate Secretary

The post Unknown Gunmen Abduct Isheri North Estate Secretary appeared first on Channels Television.