Vehicles, Houses Razed As Fire Engulfs Fueling Station in Ekiti
A fueling station located on Akure Road in Mugbagba area of Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, was on Sunday razed along with other adjoining residential and business offices by an afternoon fire. It was gathered that the trouble started at about 4PM when a tanker off-loading fuel at the station, began to emit thick smoke. An … Continue reading Vehicles, Houses Razed As Fire Engulfs Fueling Station in Ekiti
