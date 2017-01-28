Victims Seeks Annulment Of Agatu-Herdsmen Peace Agreements

Victims of herdsmen attacks from Agatu in Benue State have rejected the peace agreement brokered between them and Fulani herdsmen by the governors of Benue and Nasarawa states, to allow herdsmen to graze through Adapati Island to Bagana in Kogi state. The agitators, under the Forum of Victims of Herdsmen Attacks in Agatu and the … Continue reading Victims Seeks Annulment Of Agatu-Herdsmen Peace Agreements

The post Victims Seeks Annulment Of Agatu-Herdsmen Peace Agreements appeared first on Channels Television.

