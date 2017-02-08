The World Trade Organisation (W.T.O), is calling for sustained policies aimed at removing trade barriers in Nigeria. Speaking at a meeting in Abuja, the head of the African Trade Policy at the W.T.O, Mr Jacques Degbelo, said the agency is working with the Federal Government to review the items on Nigeria’s import prohibition list. According … Continue reading W.T.O Calls For Sustainable Policies To Eradicate Trade Barriers

