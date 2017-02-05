The West African Examination Council (WAEC), has endorsed Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s policies, especially in the education sector. Delivering a frame of endorsement to the Governor over the weekend, Head of the Nigeria National Office of the council, Mr Isaac Adenipekun, who led a delegation of the national management of WAEC to the Governor’s office in … Continue reading WAEC Endorses Aregbesola’s ‘Opon Imo’

The post WAEC Endorses Aregbesola’s ‘Opon Imo’ appeared first on Channels Television.