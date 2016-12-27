We Are Working Hard To Rescue Other Chibok Girls – Shettima

Posted December 27, 2016 7:31 pm by Comments

Hopes of the parents of the yet to be rescued Chibok girls have been raised, as the Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, reassures them that the government is doing everything possible to ensure the return of their daughters. Over 200 girls were abducted by members of Boko Haram Islamic sect on April 14, 2014. … Continue reading We Are Working Hard To Rescue Other Chibok Girls – Shettima

The post We Are Working Hard To Rescue Other Chibok Girls – Shettima appeared first on Channels Television.

Nairabet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Britain Re-iterates Commitment To Rescue Of Chibok Girls The British Minister for Africa, Mr Tobias Ellwood has assures Nigeria of Britain’s continued support for the rescue of the...
  2. Lawmakers Task Executive On Rescue Of Chibok Girls The House of Representatives in Nigeria has urged the Executive Arm of Government to do everything possible to rescue the...
  3. Abducted Chibok Girls: Boko Haram Releases New Video A new video on the Chibok Girls has reportedly been released by the terrorist group Boko Haram, appearing to show...
  4. Senate Tasks Service Chiefs On Rescue Of Chibok Girls The Nigerian Senate has urged Service Chiefs to continue with the efforts being made to search for and rescue the...
  5. Chibok Girls: Still Missing Two Years After Today, Thursday, April 14, 2016, marks the second year since the Chibok girls were abducted by Boko Haram insurgents causing...
  6. Chibok Girls Rescue: Government Should Redefine Strategy – Oyebode Head of the ‘Bring Back Our Girls’ campaign in Lagos, Mrs Aisha Mohammed-Oyebode, has asked the Nigerian government to redefine...
  7. Chibok girls will be found soon- Shettima The governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima disclosed Tuesday that the 276 Chibok girls who were abducted on April 14th 2014...
  8. Group Hopeful Of Chibok Girls’ Rescue The Bring Back Our Girls Campaigners have expressed hope that the heightened counter-terrorism offensive by the military against the Boko...
  9. Chibok Girls: Parents Identify Daughter In New Boko Haram Video The parents of one of the abducted Chibok Schoolgirls have identified their daughter in a new video released by a...
  10. Chibok Girls: BBOG Asks FG To Set Up Search And Rescue Team The Bring Back Our Girls group is asking the Nigerian government to set up a special search and rescue team...

< YOHAIG home