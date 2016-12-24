Work Begins On Bridge To Connect Russia And China

Construction work has started on a cross-border road bridge that will link China and Russia, the first of its kind on the trans-boundary river Heilongjiang. Work on the bridge that will connect the northeastern Chinese city of Heihe and the Russian city of Blagoveshchensk began on Saturday, December 24. China News Service says passenger and … Continue reading Work Begins On Bridge To Connect Russia And China

