World Bank Predicts Recession Will End In 2017

Posted January 12, 2017 11:31 am by Comments

The World Bank has predicted that Nigeria will get out of recession and grow its Gross Domestic Product by one per cent in 2017. In its January 2017 Global Economic Prospects report released on Wednesday, the global lender said that sub-saharan African growth is expected to pick up modestly to 2.9 per cent in 2017 … Continue reading World Bank Predicts Recession Will End In 2017

The post World Bank Predicts Recession Will End In 2017 appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. IMF Predicts Nigeria Will Be Out of Recession By 2017 The International Monetary Fund has predicted that the Nigerian economy will grow by 0.6% in 2017, effectively lifting the country...
  2. Nigeria’ll get out of recession this year – W’Bank Akinpelu Dada The World Bank has predicted that Nigeria will get out of recession and grow its Gross Domestic Product...
  3. Jimoh Ibrahim Predicts Recession May Linger For The Next 20 Years The Chairman/ CEO of Global Fleet Group, Jimoh Ibrahim, has said that the current economic recession may continue for the...
  4. Nigeria may exit recession as W’Bank projects 1%  GDP growth in 2017 After recording a worst plunge into recession in over 25 years, in 2016 the World Bank has projected Nigeria could...
  5. IMF Predicts Weak Global Economic Growth In Q4 2016 The International Monetary Fund (IMF), says global economic growth will remain weak this year, following a slowdown in the United...
  6. Moody’s Predicts 2.5% GDP Growth For Nigeria One of the world’s leading credit rating agencies, Moody’s Investor Services, has predicted a 2.5 per cent GDP growth for...
  7. Finance Minister Says Nigeria Will Be Out Of Recession By 2017 The Nigerian government has assured citizens that Nigeria would be out of recession and bounce back stronger in 2017. The...
  8. UPP Chairman Says Early Passage Of 2017 Budget Will End Recession The National Chairman of United Progressives Party (UPP), Chekwas Okorie, says early passage of 2017 budget of N7.2 trillion by...
  9. Economic Recession: Bank of Agriculture Disburses N21.5billion to 107,200 As part of efforts to bring Nigeria out of the current economic recession, Bank of Agriculture, BOA, has given out...
  10. World Bank Restates Commitment To Rebuilding North East The Managing Director of the World Bank, Mrs Sri Indrawati, on Tuesday said the global bank remains committed to helping...

< YOHAIG home