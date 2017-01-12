The World Bank has predicted that Nigeria will get out of recession and grow its Gross Domestic Product by one per cent in 2017. In its January 2017 Global Economic Prospects report released on Wednesday, the global lender said that sub-saharan African growth is expected to pick up modestly to 2.9 per cent in 2017 … Continue reading World Bank Predicts Recession Will End In 2017

The post World Bank Predicts Recession Will End In 2017 appeared first on Channels Television.