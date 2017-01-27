World Food Programme Targets 1.8million People
The World Food Programme (WFP) has announced plans to scale up food assistance across Borno and Yobe states from one million persons to 1.3 million beneficiaries monthly. Addressing a news conference in Abuja, the Executive Director of the WFP, Ertharin Cousin said that the programme aims to reach 1.8 million persons who urgently need food … Continue reading World Food Programme Targets 1.8million People
