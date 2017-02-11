World War (II) Bomb Forces Huge Greek Evacuation

Posted February 11, 2017 10:31 pm by Comments

At least 70,000 people are being evacuated to enable the defusion of the World War (II) bomb in the Greek city. It is said to be one of the largest mass evacuations over one of the largest wartime bombs to be found in Greece. Officials could not tell if the bomb, which was discovered last … Continue reading World War (II) Bomb Forces Huge Greek Evacuation

The post World War (II) Bomb Forces Huge Greek Evacuation appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Iraqis Want Crackdown On ‘Sleeper Cells’ After Huge Baghdad Bomb The death toll from a suicide bombing in a Baghdad shopping district has risen to over 150, fueling calls for...
  2. Agency Prepares For Evacuation In Anambra’s Flood-prone Areas The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in Anambra has begun preparation for evacuation of persons in flood-prone area just as...
  3. Non-evacuation Of Refuse In Asaba Increases Resident’s Worries Residents of Asaba have expressed displeasure with the non-evacuation of refuse on the median strips on some major roads in...
  4. U.S. Embassy In Congo Says Family Members Can Return After Evacuation Family members of U.S. personnel in Democratic Republic of Congo can return to the country, the U.S. embassy said late...
  5. Greek PM Announces Capital Control To Prevent Banks’ Failure Greece’s Prime Minister (PM), Alexis Tsipras, has solemnly announced capital controls to prevent Greek banks from collapsing under the weight...
  6. Kwara Govt. Calls For Evacuation Of Homes Ahead Of Flood Tthe Kwara State Government has been engaging in sensitising the communities on the likely effect of not moving out of ...
  7. Bomb threats prompts White House press room evacuation The White House press room was evacuated over a bomb threat after a phone call alerted the Metropolitan Police Department,...
  8. Greek Parliament Set To Vote Reforms To Secure Bailout Deal The Greek parliament is set to vote on a set of reforms needed to secure its bailout deal. The vote...
  9. Separate Bomb Attacks Kill At Least 22 In Afghanistan More than 20 people were killed in separate bomb attacks in Afghanistan on Monday, including at least 14 when a...
  10. China Tianjin Blasts: Evacuation Of Residents Ordered The Chinese Government has ordered the evacuation of residents within a 3 kilometre radius of the Tianjin blast site over...

< YOHAIG home