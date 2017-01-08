Yobe CAN Condemns Southern Kaduna Killings

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Yobe state chapter has condemned the killings of people in southern Kaduna with a call on relevant authorities to fish out the killers and bring them to book. The Yobe state CAN chairman, Reverend Jibrin Joshua, in a media briefing in Damaturu the state capital, called on the Federal … Continue reading Yobe CAN Condemns Southern Kaduna Killings

