The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Yobe state chapter has condemned the killings of people in southern Kaduna with a call on relevant authorities to fish out the killers and bring them to book. The Yobe state CAN chairman, Reverend Jibrin Joshua, in a media briefing in Damaturu the state capital, called on the Federal … Continue reading Yobe CAN Condemns Southern Kaduna Killings

The post Yobe CAN Condemns Southern Kaduna Killings appeared first on Channels Television.