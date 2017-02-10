A session of South Africa’s parliament convened for a keynote address by the president descended into chaos on Thursday as far-left lawmakers brawled with orderlies after interrupting the speech and the main opposition party walked out. Deputies from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party fired questions at Jacob Zuma for more than an hour, forcing … Continue reading Zuma’s Speech Disrupted As Lawmakers Walk Out

The post Zuma’s Speech Disrupted As Lawmakers Walk Out appeared first on Channels Television.