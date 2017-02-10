12 dead in landslides on Indonesia’s Bali

Posted February 10, 2017 12:42 pm by Comments

Twelve Indonesians, including three children, have been killed on the holiday island of Bali after landslides triggered by heavy rains engulfed several villages, an official said Friday.
Several houses were also buried and badly damaged in the incident, which took place overnight from Thursday to Friday in Kintamani district in central Bali.
“The extreme rain that occurred all day on Thursday has triggered landslides in three villages and 12 people have died,” disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.
Three children, aged one, seven and 10, died in two of the villages. Five people were injured, three of them seriously.
Local disaster agency officials said villagers had been evacuated from the affected areas — far from the popular beach resorts of southern Bali — and no one else was believed to be missing.
Landslides and flooding are common across the sprawling Indonesian archipelago, particularly during the months-long rain season which peaks in January and February.
In December, 29 people died and 19 others were left missing when floods and landslides hit Garut in the west of Indonesia’s main island of Java.
Bali, a pocket of Hinduism in Muslim-majority Indonesia, is a popular tourist destination that attracts millions of foreign visitors to its palm-fringed beaches every year.

The post 12 dead in landslides on Indonesia’s Bali appeared first on Lagos Television.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. 31 dead, 19 missing in Indonesian floods, landslides Indonesian villagers and search and rescue team members carry out the body of a landslide victim at Gumelem Kulon village...
  2. Landslides kill at least 21 in India’s Darjeeling Landslides triggered by heavy rain killed at least 21 people across India’s famed tea-growing region of Darjeeling, with more feared...
  3. At least 40 feared dead in rains, landslides in northern India At least 40 people were feared dead following a downpour that triggered flash floods and landslides in northern Indian Uttarakhand...
  4. 23 Dead In Indonesia Ferry Blast At least 23 people have been killed and 17 more missing after a ferry caught fire off the coast of...
  5. Volcano briefly forces fresh shutdown of Bali airport Ash spewing from a volcano closed the airport on the Indonesian resort island of Bali Wednesday for the third time...
  6. One killed in Bali explosion An explosion on a tourist boat off the Indonesian island of Bali has killed at least one German tourist and...
  7. Australian jailed for one year for smoking joint on Bali beach An Australian was jailed for one year Thursday after he was caught smoking a marijuana joint on a beach on...
  8. Bali tackles backlog after volcano hits nearly 900 flights Indonesian authorities at Bali’s international airport were fighting Monday to clear a backlog after almost 900 flights were cancelled or...
  9. Indonesia sentences N. Zealand man to 15 years jail for drugs An Indonesian court on Tuesday sentenced a New Zealand man to 15 years in jail for trafficking crystal methamphetamine into...
  10. Volcanic eruptions in Indonesia hit air travel PHOTO:AFP Volcanic eruptions in Indonesia in recent days have forced the closure of two airports and disrupted some flights to...

< YOHAIG home