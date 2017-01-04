Ambode At One Lagos Fiesta Finale
Posted January 4, 2017 2:42 am by admin Comments
Governor Akinwunmi Ambode was at the grand finale of the One Lagos Fiesta and joined everyone present to herald the new year
The post Ambode At One Lagos Fiesta Finale appeared first on Lagos Television.
Related posts:
- Photos: Gov. Ambode at grand finale of One Lagos Fiesta L-R: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, with Chief Tayo Ilori; Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu and Oba...
- Wife of Lagos State Gov. Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu at musical youth fiesta 2016 at Eko Hotel The Wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode ;wife of the Governor of State of Osun, Mrs Sherifat Aregbesola;...
- Ambode flags off One Lagos Fiesta ask youths to take advantage of N25bn ETF ENTREPRENUERS Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode at the weekend urged the...
- PHOTOS: Ambode at ‘One Lagos Fiesta’ at Epe Recreation Centre The post PHOTOS: Ambode at ‘One Lagos Fiesta’ at Epe Recreation Centre appeared first on Punch Newspapers....
- One Lagos Fiesta 2017 Cross-over Lights Up Lagos In continuation of what has now become a tradition, the Lagos Bar Beach came alive as residents gathered for the...
- The One Lagos Fiesta The One Lagos Fiesta is back and it’s bigger and better! The post The One Lagos Fiesta appeared first on...
- At Ikorodu Fiesta, Ambode Offers Amnesty To Cultists …Urges Youths To Shun Kidnapping, Rape, Other Crimes Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Tuesday announced readiness of the...
- Lagos plans big for 2016 “One Lagos Fiesta” Lagos State Government on Thursday disclosed that it is putting finishing touches to make this year’s edition of its flagship...
- Lagos plans fiesta during New Year crossover The Lagos State Government says it is set to host the first edition of ‘One Lagos Fiesta’ to further the...
- 50 artistes for ‘One Lagos Fiesta’ Akeem Lasisi The Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Art and Culture, Mr. Folarin Coker, has unveiled a plan by the...
What do you think?